Inter exams not postponed in Karachi today

Practicals will be taken as per schedule

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi has denied all rumours and categorically said inter exams will take today according to schedule.

The rumours started when heavy rain lashed Karachi late night Thursday. It inundated low-lying roads and streets after which social media worked itself up.

The examination administrator clarified that ‘news’ about any postponement of the papers was baseless. All exams will be on time, no papers have been postponed so far.

The administration said students and parents should not pay attention to these rumours.

Science, Home Economics, Commerce and Humanities groups exams and practicals will be taken as per schedule.

Earlier, last week all scheduled Intermedia board examinations were postponed due to heavy rains and forecast of more in Karachi. The 12 grade practicals were also postponed.

