HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for GB students

Apply before October 25

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced scholarships for undergraduate students in Gilgit-Baltistan. Students who intend to pursue undergraduate degrees from HEC -recognised public universities will be able to apply for the programme. The scholarship will cover the tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges amounting to a total of Rs240,000 per year. A stipend of Rs25,000 and Rs30,000 books allowance will be awarded to students as well. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their score in the Aptitude Test conducted by HEC. A minimum 50% score is mandatory. Students already enrolled in bachelor programmes (maximum one academic year) can apply for the scholarship too. The commission added that students will be selected irrespective of gender, caste, and religion. Here are the eligibility criteria for applicants: Must have a Gilgit-Baltistan domicile Completed HSSC and SSC Maximum age of 22 years Meet HEC and BS criteria in admissions The last date to apply is October 25, 2021. For more details visit the HEC website.
gilgit-baltistan scholarships
