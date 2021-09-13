Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Education ministers decide to promote all matric, inter students

Matriculation and intermediate exams to be held biannually

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Education ministers from the four provinces have decided that all students of matric and intermediate classes will be declared successful in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The inter-provincial education ministers meeting was presided over by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

The candidates who had failed would be passed after being awarded 33% concessional marks.

The meeting made the decision because the Covid-19 situation did not allow the government to hold supplementary examinations this year.

However, the education ministers have decided to conduct matriculation and intermediate biannually (twice a year). There would be no supplementary exams in future.

The biannual examination would be held in May and June and the new academic year would begin from the month of August.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
matric inter students pass, matriculation intermediate students promoted, education minister, Shafqat Mahmood,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Education ministers decide to promote all matric, inter students
Education ministers decide to promote all matric, inter students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.