Education ministers decide to promote all matric, inter students

Education ministers from the four provinces have decided that all students of matric and intermediate classes will be declared successful in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The inter-provincial education ministers meeting was presided over by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

The candidates who had failed would be passed after being awarded 33% concessional marks.

The meeting made the decision because the Covid-19 situation did not allow the government to hold supplementary examinations this year.

However, the education ministers have decided to conduct matriculation and intermediate biannually (twice a year). There would be no supplementary exams in future.

The biannual examination would be held in May and June and the new academic year would begin from the month of August.