Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Covid-19: Punjab closes all public, private schools for a week

Educational institutions will reopen after September 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Punjab government has decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to September 11. "All public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families," Murad Raas, the province's education minister, tweeted Friday. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths in the country. In the last 24 hours, 20 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the province. Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The positivity rate is 6.33%. Last week, the NCOC decided to keep educational institutions open in the country thrice a week with 50% attendance. Earlier in the day, the government announced that only vaccinated students will be allowed to sit for the Punjab Public Service Commission exams. It is mandatory for students of or above the ages of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15. New guidelines have been issued for the immunisation of students. Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccineIndividuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromisedThe general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 yearsFor people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System) Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30. Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab government has decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to September 11.

“All public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families,” Murad Raas, the province’s education minister, tweeted Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths in the country. In the last 24 hours, 20 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the province.

Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The positivity rate is 6.33%. Last week, the NCOC decided to keep educational institutions open in the country thrice a week with 50% attendance.

Earlier in the day, the government announced that only vaccinated students will be allowed to sit for the Punjab Public Service Commission exams.

It is mandatory for students of or above the ages of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15. New guidelines have been issued for the immunisation of students.

  • Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine
  • Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised
  • The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.
  • Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years
  • For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2.

 
COVID-19 Punjab schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Punjab schools, schools closed in Punjab, coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Quetta girl tops SSC examination across Balochististan
Quetta girl tops SSC examination across Balochististan
Covid-19: Punjab closes all public, private schools for a week
Covid-19: Punjab closes all public, private schools for a week
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.