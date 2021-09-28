Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Chevening Scholarship 2022: Apply before November 2

42 applicants from Pakistan were selected last year

The United Kingdom has opened its applications for the 2022 Chevening scholarships, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner revealed. "Our Chevening alumni from Pakistan have become leaders in government, industry, and elsewhere. I met inspirational former Chevening scholars in Karachi tonight," he tweeted Monday night. Our Chevening alumini from 🇵🇰 have become leaders in Government, industry & elsewhere. I met inspirational former #Chevening scholars in #Karachi tonight 1/2 @ChevPakistan @CheveningFCDO pic.twitter.com/xWrV9LyyQJ— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) September 27, 2021 Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships programme. It offers awards to students across the globe to study in the UK for a year on a fully-funded master's degree. The deadline for 2021-22 applications is November 2. If you're interested in applying, here are the eligibility criteria: An undergraduate degree Two years of work experience Unconditional offer from one UK university An easy guide to applying for the Chevening Scholarship British passport holders, British citizens, or applicants who have studied in the UK with funding from the government won't be able to apply for the programme. Chevening has over 50,000 alumni across the globe from diverse backgrounds. Every year hundreds of students from Pakistan apply for the scholarship. Last year, 42 Pakistani scholars were selected and sent to the UK. Of these, 60% were women.
