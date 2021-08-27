University students protest against online exams in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A number of students gathered outside the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology Friday morning.

With placards in their hands, the students protested against online exams. "University kholo (open the varsity)," they chanted.

The demonstraters demanded the varsity should conduct exams on campus. "We come here to study from far-off areas," a student said. "These online classes and exams are useless. There's no learning at all."

The protesters climbed on the gates of the university and tried to break into it. They were stopped by the security guards.

Another protester said that the university had made it mandatory for students to get vaccinated against coronavirus. "More than 80% of the students have been immunised but the classes have still not begun."

If we wanted to study online we would have taken admission at a virtual university, he said, adding that students enrolled in science programmes are primarily suffering huge losses because the practical classes have been cancelled.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to close educational institutions in the province closed till August 30. Before that, the government announced that it would allow educational institutes to resume classes by August 23.

The decision was taken after coronavirus metrics in Sindh rose.

Educational institutions in other provinces reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

Mandatory Vaccination

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo has instructed students, teachers, and staff members to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“From August 30, unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to enter the premises,” he said.

Earlier this week, the NCOC decided to open vaccination for students of and above the age of 17 years from September 1. It is compulsory for them to get the first jab of the vaccine by September 15.

By October 15, students should be fully vaccinated.