Sindh schools updates: Educational institutions to reopen on August 23

The Sindh government has decided to reopen educational institutions on August 23 (Monday) with 50% attendance.

The government said that schools with fully vaccinated staff members will be allowed to reopen.

The decision was announced by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah after a meeting of the steering committee. He addressed a news conference at Room No 1 of the Sindh Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry had advised schools, colleges, universities to call students on alternate days. It recommended that primary schools should be closed for an additional 10 days.

Schools across the province were closed on July 14 following a surge in coronavirus cases. Schools were closed for classes one to eight, while students of class nine and above were allowed to only sit for their exams.

Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

On August 8, the Sindh government decided to keep schools closed till Muharram 10. Inter and matric exams, on the other hand, resumed on August 10.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

Sindh rejects federal govt’s uniform education system

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has rejected the federal government’s decision to bring a uniform education system across the country.

“Decisions over the education policy fall under the provincial government,” he said. “We have our own textbook board and a syllabus committee.”

Students of the Science group can have a syllabus similar to that announced by the federal board, but the syllabus of other subjects such as Arts and Commerce will be decided by the province, Shah decided.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani clarified that Sindh does not oppose teaching Quran in schools. “In Sindh, the Quran is completed in the eighth grade, while you wish that it should be completed in the fifth grade,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum in a ceremony in Islamabad. Education ministers of all provinces attended it except Shah.

The PM said that he has had a vision for the last 25 years to bring a core curriculum for the whole country. “People used to tell me that it is not possible since there was no incentive to do this. [This was] because those who were in power, who had to make decisions, their children were studying in institutions where there was English medium education,” he remarked.