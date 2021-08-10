Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan to get its first media technology university

For the first time, Pakistan is setting up a media technology university for the development of the media industry, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday. He was talking at the National Media Workshop organised by Islamabad's National Defense University. "Today, we can't win wars with weapons, but with digital media." We live in an era of public opinion where it is very important to present our point of view to the world, Chaudhry said. "Pakistan has rendered seventy thousand lives in the war on terrorism but has not written anything about it yet." The minister said that the new university will provide education and skills to students in an array of fields such as animation, visual effects, filmmaking, and cinematography. "Over 1,500 internships will be given to media persons in the country." Last week, the government launched a project to digitalise state media organisations such as the Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and the Digital Media Wing. Under the new project, PTV News will go High Definition, Pakistan Radio will begin podcasts, and the APP will be expanded. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
