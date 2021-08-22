Sunday, August 22, 2021  | 13 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan to conduct USAT test on September 12

Last day to register is Aug 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Pakistan’s Education Testing Council has decided to conduct the University Studies Aptitude Test across the country on September 12.

USAT is a standardised test for admissions at the undergraduate level in universities all over Pakistan. The last date to register for it online is August 30.

Students who have either passed or are waiting for the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/Grade 12 education can apply for the test by registering through the website.

Candidates applying for the MBBS or BDS programmes are not required to sit for the test.

USAT is valid for a year and can be used by universities to gauge the ability of a student. Varsities can consider accepting USAT result cards as valid for their admission criteria for undergraduate students.

