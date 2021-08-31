KP starts second shift schools for students from remote areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has decided to launch second shift schools in 16 districts of the province from September 1.

“Under this programme, the primary school will be given the status of middle school, the mid-school will be given the status of high school, and the high school will be upgraded to higher secondary school in the evening shift,” Shahram Khan Tarakai, KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, tweeted Tuesday.

In the first phase, the shift will start in 120 schools comprising 76 boys’ and 44 girls’ schools. “Among the 76 boys schools, 48 ​​are the primary that will be upgraded to the middle, and 20 are the middle that will be upgraded to high school,” Tarakai said.

Out of 44 girls’ schools, 28 schools will be upgraded from primary to middle, and 16 schools will be upgraded from middle to high schools.”

The new programme will focus on students from remote areas. It aims to reduce the dropout ratio and balance overcrowded schools by dividing the shifts.

Over 700 teaching and non-teaching staff will be hired in the second shift programme. “Four teachers in the primary school with 1 naib qasid, and 7 teachers in the middle school, with 1 clerk and 1 naib qasid, will be recruited,” the education minister added.

Here’s the salary breakup of teachers class-wise:

>Primary school teachers – Rs12,000

>Middle school teachers – Rs15,000

>High school teachers – Rs18,000

>Higher-secondary school teachers – Rs20,000

Clerks will, on the other hand, be paid Rs7,000 a month.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to set up regional secretariats of the Higher Education Department across the province.

As many as 1,900 teachers will be appointed to bring “revolutionary changes” for education, KP’s HEC director said.