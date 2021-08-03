Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Government meets Aug 4 to decide on school reopening

Authorities to discuss commencement of new educational year

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The federal government has called a meeting of education ministers of all provinces Wednesday [August 4] to decide on reopening schools across the country. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education Tuesday, the agenda points for the meeting are: Start of the new academic session in August 2021.Reopening of schools in view of rising Covid-19 cases.Ensuring vaccination of 100% teachers and staff members.Actions to strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive education, funding, coordination, and reporting. Last week, the government decided not to extend summer vacations this year and all schools were instructed to reopen on August 2. It was decided that the examinations of classes nine and matric students won’t be extended either. They will be held as per schedule. The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.19%. At least 3,582 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 69 deaths. Earlier this week, schools in Punjab and Islamabad reopened. Exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12 were held this year. Students of all other grades have been passed without exams. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The federal government has called a meeting of education ministers of all provinces Wednesday [August 4] to decide on reopening schools across the country.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education Tuesday, the agenda points for the meeting are:

  • Start of the new academic session in August 2021.
  • Reopening of schools in view of rising Covid-19 cases.
  • Ensuring vaccination of 100% teachers and staff members.
  • Actions to strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive education, funding, coordination, and reporting.

Last week, the government decided not to extend summer vacations this year and all schools were instructed to reopen on August 2.

It was decided that the examinations of classes nine and matric students won’t be extended either. They will be held as per schedule.

The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.19%. At least 3,582 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 69 deaths.

Earlier this week, schools in Punjab and Islamabad reopened. Exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12 were held this year. Students of all other grades have been passed without exams.

