Students to receive 5% more marks on compulsory subjects

Pakistan is changing its grading scheme

Schools to reopen with 50% attendance

Sindh schools to reopen after August 8

University students to be vaccinated

Pakistan has decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students.

The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

Now, the country has decided to give 5% more exams to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held. “Research has shown that students receive more marks on their compulsory papers than electives,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

He shared that schools will reopen with 50% attendance and all SOPs must be implemented. Sindh schools will reopen after August 8 because of the lockdown there.

Universities

Universities across Pakistan will open with no restrictions, the education minister said.

There has been a vaccine shortfall in higher education and the provincial ministries have been asked to ensure that all students above 18 years are vaccinated.

The government has also decided to vaccinate the drivers who take students to educational institutes. A deadline of August 31 has been set for them.

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference.

The participants discussed coronavirus SOPs at educational institutions and considered options for implementation including vaccination of teachers and other staff members.

All public and private schools in Punjab reopened on August 2 after their summer vacations while Sindh has closed all educational institutes due to the rise in positivity rate.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.