Karachi matriculation exams: Physics paper leaks minutes after start

Just four minutes after students sat their matriculation exam in Karachi, their physics paper was leaked on social media.

On July 5, exams for 9th and 10th-graders began across Sindh.

The Physics paper began at 9:30am on Monday. At 9:34am, images of a solved exam paper were doing the rounds on social media.

But the Karachi matric board chairperson was unaware of it. "I'm not aware of any such thing yet but if it has happened, we would investigate the matter," he told SAMAA TV.

Multiple examination centres across the city complained of a delay in the delivery of question papers. Exam at the Waseem Girls Government Secondary School in Nazimabad's Block 5 began after 11am.

The board has taken a notice of the delay.

Students will only be sitting for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month:

Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.

They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.

Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.

The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

Papers will be two hours long.

No practicals will be conducted.

This year, more than 300,000 students of classes 9 and 10 will sit the assessments. More than 438 examination centres have been set up in Sindh.

Intermediate exams will be held from July 26.

