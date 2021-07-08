Sindh matric exams: Section 144 imposed to prevent paper leaks

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 outside examination centres across the province to prevent paper leaks and other violations.

Station house officers across Sindh will now have the authority to register complaints of students and teachers and take action against those violating the laws.

The decision was taken after the physics and mathematics exam papers of class 10 leaked minutes after the exam started on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Universities and board departments in the province have demanded that SSC part I and II, and HSSC part I and II annual exams should be conducted “peacefully”, a notification issued by the home department stated.

“Now, therefore, the Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, hereby declares all the premises of examination centres for the above-mentioned examinations under their respective educational boards, restricted areas for the general public,” it added.

Only candidates and staff with “valid admit cards” will be allowed to enter the centres.

Exams for students of classes nine and 10 began on July 5. Intermediate exams will be held from July 26.

Students will only be sitting for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month:

Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.

They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.

Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.

The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

Papers will be two hours long.

No practicals will be conducted.

This year, more than 300,000 students of classes 9 and 10 will sit the assessments. More than 438 examination centres have been set up in Sindh.

