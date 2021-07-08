Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Sindh matric exams: Section 144 imposed to prevent paper leaks

Exams kicked off on July 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 outside examination centres across the province to prevent paper leaks and other violations. Station house officers across Sindh will now have the authority to register complaints of students and teachers and take action against those violating the laws. The decision was taken after the physics and mathematics exam papers of class 10 leaked minutes after the exam started on Tuesday and Wednesday. Universities and board departments in the province have demanded that SSC part I and II, and HSSC part I and II annual exams should be conducted "peacefully", a notification issued by the home department stated. “Now, therefore, the Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, hereby declares all the premises of examination centres for the above-mentioned examinations under their respective educational boards, restricted areas for the general public," it added. Only candidates and staff with "valid admit cards" will be allowed to enter the centres. Exams for students of classes nine and 10 began on July 5. Intermediate exams will be held from July 26. Students will only be sitting for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month: Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects. They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus. Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended. The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions. Papers will be two hours long.No practicals will be conducted. This year, more than 300,000 students of classes 9 and 10 will sit the assessments. More than 438 examination centres have been set up in Sindh. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 outside examination centres across the province to prevent paper leaks and other violations.

Station house officers across Sindh will now have the authority to register complaints of students and teachers and take action against those violating the laws.

The decision was taken after the physics and mathematics exam papers of class 10 leaked minutes after the exam started on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Universities and board departments in the province have demanded that SSC part I and II, and HSSC part I and II annual exams should be conducted “peacefully”, a notification issued by the home department stated.

“Now, therefore, the Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, hereby declares all the premises of examination centres for the above-mentioned examinations under their respective educational boards, restricted areas for the general public,” it added.

Only candidates and staff with “valid admit cards” will be allowed to enter the centres.

Exams for students of classes nine and 10 began on July 5. Intermediate exams will be held from July 26.

Students will only be sitting for elective subjects this year. The Sindh government had announced the following changes last month:

  • Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.
  • They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.
  • Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.
  • The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.
  • Papers will be two hours long.
  • No practicals will be conducted.

This year, more than 300,000 students of classes 9 and 10 will sit the assessments. More than 438 examination centres have been set up in Sindh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
matric exams Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sindh matric exams , matric exams , matric exams date ,Karachi matric exams , matric exams result
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi matriculation exams: Physics paper leaks minutes after start
Karachi matriculation exams: Physics paper leaks minutes after start
Pakistan students can now get equivalence certificates online: minister
Pakistan students can now get equivalence certificates online: minister
Matric exams in Sindh to begin on July 5
Matric exams in Sindh to begin on July 5
Habib University to accommodate A-level students appearing in Oct-Nov session
Habib University to accommodate A-level students appearing in Oct-Nov session
Covid-19: HEC to postpone two-year associate, four-year graduate programmes
Covid-19: HEC to postpone two-year associate, four-year graduate programmes
Board refuses to issue admit cards to Karachi matric students
Board refuses to issue admit cards to Karachi matric students
No chance for exams cancellation, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister
No chance for exams cancellation, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister
Quetta launches online library for students
Quetta launches online library for students
Sindh matric exams: Section 144 imposed to prevent paper leaks
Sindh matric exams: Section 144 imposed to prevent paper leaks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.