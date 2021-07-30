Sindh matric exams postponed, universities closed

The Sindh government has postponed exams for classes nine and matric in Karachi during the 10-day lockdown in the city starting July 31.

According to a notification issued by the higher-secondary board, the exams that were to be conducted between July 31 to August 4 will now be taken from August 9 to August 14.

The decision was taken to protect children from the deadly coronavirus.

The government has decided to close all public and private varsities in the province till August 8 as well.

All activities, classes, and exams at universities have been cancelled. The new schedule of assessments will be announced soon.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown across the province till August 8, Sunday. The decision has been taken because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

