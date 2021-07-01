Quetta launches online library for students

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Quetta’s young men have taken it upon themselves to spread education with the help of an online library.

Their initiative named Readers Zone Saryab caters to hundreds of people. It comprises books on academic literature along with material to help students pass their examinations.

Launched in January this year, the library has more than 500 books. They can also be delivered at home after contacting its management through social media.

Administrator Naveed Anjum said that they took the initiative for the people who do not have access to libraries.

The organisers and students have said that the venture may spread to other parts of the country.

