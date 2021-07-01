Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Quetta launches online library for students

500 books are available on Readers Zone Saryab

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Quetta’s young men have taken it upon themselves to spread education with the help of an online library.

Their initiative named Readers Zone Saryab caters to hundreds of people. It comprises books on academic literature along with material to help students pass their examinations.

Launched in January this year, the library has more than 500 books. They can also be delivered at home after contacting its management through social media.

Administrator Naveed Anjum said that they took the initiative for the people who do not have access to libraries.

The organisers and students have said that the venture may spread to other parts of the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

