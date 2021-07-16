Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Education

Punjab makes Quran teaching compulsory in schools

Subject to be added in curriculum next year

Posted: Jul 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Holy Quran will be taught as a compulsory subject in schools across Punjab from the forthcoming academic session. The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has included the subject of "Naazrah Quran" for grades one to four as a separate compulsory subject, a notification issued on Friday stated. Students will attend three to four classes of the subject in a week and a 50-mark annual exam will be taken to assess their progress. The step comes as an implementation of the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act, 2018 that entails the teaching of the Holy Quran as a compulsory subject for Muslim students at all educational institutions. The Punjab government made the subject mandatory for university students last year. The PCTB has initiated the process to introduce the subject for grades six to 12 as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Holy Quran will be taught as a compulsory subject in schools across Punjab from the forthcoming academic session.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has included the subject of “Naazrah Quran” for grades one to four as a separate compulsory subject, a notification issued on Friday stated.

Students will attend three to four classes of the subject in a week and a 50-mark annual exam will be taken to assess their progress.

The step comes as an implementation of the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act, 2018 that entails the teaching of the Holy Quran as a compulsory subject for Muslim students at all educational institutions.

The Punjab government made the subject mandatory for university students last year. The PCTB has initiated the process to introduce the subject for grades six to 12 as well.

