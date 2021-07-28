Covid-19 surge: Pakistan schools expected to extend summer vacations

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has called a meeting to discuss possible extension in summer holidays for students because of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The meeting, which will be attended by all provincial education ministers, will be held at 2pm.

The Punjab government has recommended extending summer vacations by August 15.

The meeting participants will also discuss ensuring the implementation of coronavirus SOPs for the next school year.

The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.8%. At least 4,119 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 44 deaths.

Schools across Pakistan are closed right now, but the government has said that examinations will continue as per schedule. Earlier this year, the federal government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades have been passed without exams.

