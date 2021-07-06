Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
No chance for exams cancellation, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister

Grade 9-12 exams scheduled this month

Photo: Online

The government is committed to holding exams and will not yield to pressure from students.

“The federal and provincial authorities and ministers have a consensus that exams have to be held by all means,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai has said.

Exams for 10th and 12th grades in KP are set to be held from July 10 to 19 while students of 9th and 10th will sit for the annual assessments from July 27 to August 4.

Khan held a press conference on Tuesday to respond to reports that students and parents are planning protests to demand the cancellation of exams and promotion without assessment.

The minister said promoting students without exams amid the Covid-19 crisis will ruin their future. He said the exam syllabus has been shortened for their ease.

“We don’t want to see a future where there will be two types of graduates: one who passed school without exams and others who were assessed before promotion.”

