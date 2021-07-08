Multan opens ‘first’ public school for transgender people

Transgender people across Multan took their first class at a school in Gulgasht area on Thursday, July 8.

It was inaugurated by the Punjab government and is located in the Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School. The school was established under a pilot project, Transeducation.

In the first phase, 18 students have been registered, according to South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar. The classes will be held from 4pm to 6pm.

Students have been divided into four groups: primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary.



The government has provided pick and drop service, uniforms and course books to students as well.

“In the next phase, we will introduce a vocational training programme for them which will include hairdressing, makeup, tailoring and cooking courses,” Anwar said.

This will not just educate the transgender people but will increase livelihood and business opportunities for them as well, he added.

Educated transgender people have been hired to teach students. Volunteer teachers from the same school have been hired as well.

Similar projects will be inaugurated in other parts of Punjab, Anwar added.

