Matric, inter exams begin in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Exams for matriculation and intermediate classes began in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The government and the opposition were at loggerheads over the examinations.

On Friday, opposition members walked out of the National Assembly session after Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood refused to postpone the assessments.

The minister accused the opposition of “doing politics on the education of children”. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded the government delay the exams.

Schools were closed and exams on provincial and national levels had been cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students were sitting Physics and Islamic History exam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Over 3,000 examination centres have been set up across the province, according to the KP education director. More than 842,000 will sit exams in the province.

On July 5, matric exams started in Sindh. Inter exams are scheduled to begin on July 26 in the province.

