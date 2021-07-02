Matric exams in Sindh to begin on July 5

Matric exams for students across Sindh will begin on July 5.

The College Education Department of the Sindh government made the following announcements in a notification.

Examinations of the HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.

They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.

Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.

The format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

Papers will be two hours long.

No practicals will be conducted.

School and college managements have been instructed to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at all examination centres. It is compulsory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

This year, more than 300,000 students of classes nine and 10 will sit for the assessments.

Intermediate exams will be conducted from July 26.

The Sindh government has clarified that students in the province will not be given summer holidays this year. The provincial education department said that students have already suffered huge losses because of the pandemic.

