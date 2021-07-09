Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
KP schools to begin new academic year from July 12

Classes to be held from 7am to 10am

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will begin the 2021-2022 academic year from July 12.

“In the first five days after the opening of the school, academic textbooks will be provided to students,” Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai said Friday.

The enrollment process of students will be completed within a week after classes begin. Initially, classes will be held from 7am to 10am.

Tarakai said that the decision was taken to meet the educational loss suffered by students during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, the KP government announced that exams for grades 10 and 12 will be held from July 10 to 19 while students of classes nine and 10 will sit for the annual assessments from July 27 to August 4.

