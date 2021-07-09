Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Education

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa takes action against ghost teachers

Two absences in a month will lead to salary deduction

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to punish school teachers who frequently miss their classes.

Their attendance will be tracked through the Online Action Management System and absences will result in penalties.

The OAMS, which was introduced in 2019, will be implemented across the province, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department said in a notification on Friday.

Two absences within a month will lead to a deduction of a day’s salary for the teachers. Other penalties include no increments and dismissal or removal from service.

Those who violate the rules and will have to provide proof to avoid punishment.

khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
