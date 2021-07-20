Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Education

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Classes 9, 11 exams to begin July 27

The assessments will end on August 4

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Students of classes nine and 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will sit for their exams on July 27. "Today [July 20], the exams of the 10th, 12th classes have come to an end by the grace of Allah," KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai tweeted on Monday. Today, the exams of the 10th, 12th classes have come to an end by the grace of Allah. Inshallah, the next phase of exams of class 11th, 9th will start on July 27.Congratulations to students and staff on the cooperation as they complied with the SOPs and performed their duty well.— Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) July 19, 2021 In the next phase, assessments for classes nine and 11 will be held from July 27 to August 4. "Congratulations to students and staff on the cooperation as they complied with the SOPs and performed their duty well," Tarakai added. Earlier this month, the government said that promoting students without exams amid the Covid-19 crisis will ruin their future. The exam syllabus has been shortened for their ease. On July 12, students across the province started their new academic year for 2021-2022. Classes are being held from 7am to 10am. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
