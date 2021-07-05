Habib University to accommodate A-level students appearing in Oct-Nov session

On April 27, Pakistan decided to push CIE O’ and A’ Level exams, scheduled for May and June, to October and November. The decision left students across the country worried about their university admissions.

Varsities across Pakistan start holding entry tests in June and July. By August, after the Cambridge board announces its results, admissions are usually confirmed. It won’t be the same this year, however, as A’ Level students will be sitting their exams later in October and November.

To ease the admissions process for Cambridge students this year, Karachi’s Habib University has promised to accommodate those who are appearing in the October and November exam session.

“Students sitting exams later this year will join the university normally but with a lesser load,” said Mohsin Rizvi, HUs head of marketing and recruitment while speaking to SAMAA Digital.

“Students who missed out on certain subjects in the first semester will be enrolled in the summer semester at no additional cost,” he explained.

Rizvi added that Habib University will offer a “low credit hour programme” with less than 12 credit hours in the first semester so that students can manage their high school studies along with university courses.

Students will start the second year with their peers.

The university will conduct in-persion classes in the upcoming semesters if the Covid-19 situation stays under control. It will be mandatory for students to be vaccinated.

“In any other case, classes will be conducted on a hybrid model,” Rizvi explained, adding that the varsity’s goal is to give everyone a full campus experience.

How can you apply for admission at Habib University?



Choose your programme (Dhanani School of Science and Engineering or Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences) and select a major Check the eligibility requirements Decide whether you want to apply as a regular applicant or through HU TOPS

>HU TOPS is for students from the intermediate, federal and Aga Khan boards. If you apply to become an HU TOP, you do not have to pay the application fee. Once selected, the student’s 100% tuition fee is covered by the university. Fill the HU TOPS application and take the core skills test, you will appear for an interview if you are shortlisted. You will be required to submit the financial aid and merit scholarship form. You can then opt to attend the entrance test preparation sessions during the summers before appearing for it in August.

>Regular application: Create an account on the admissions portal, fill out the e-application and submit it. Deposit Rs4,000 to any Habib Metro branch and upload the paid fee voucher on the portal. If you want financial assistance/merit scholarships, make sure you fill out the forms before the deadline. You can be exempted from the admission test with an SAT score above 1,270. The next step is to appear for the interview.

Do Intermediate and A’ Level students have an equal chance of admissions?



Habib University receives bewteeen 5,000 to 6,000 applications every year and according to Rizvi, 250 students are chosen. More than 90% of the student body comprises Intermediate students, while 5% of students come from the Cambridge board.

Habib University’s goal is to nurture all kinds of students, said the recruitment head. To do that, programs are offered in the summer to help students prepare for the entry test for free, especially those from the Pakistani board.



Hafsa Amir and Maha Jawaid are summer interns at SAMAA Digital.

