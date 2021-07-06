Pakistan students can now get equivalence certificates online: minister

Students of all local and international boards in Pakistan can now apply for equivalence certificates online, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Tuesday.

“In whichever part of the country you’re, you can now submit your applications online,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen announced the launch of an e-portal and mobile application.

“The IBCC has been completely digitised which means that you can apply for documents, submit exam fees and submit application forms online now,” the minister said.

Students studying overseas can avail the service as well.

Equivalence certificates are required for A- and O-level students to get admission at universities across Pakistan. The quick issuance of the documents will help students apply to medical and professional colleges.

Students previously had to visit the IBCC office for the certificates.

“Now you can log in to the portal or download the app and register, apply and even pay online,” Mahmood said.

For students facing issues with online payments, the walk-in bank deposit service is still available.

Once all the processes are completed, the board will send the certificates to students via mail, according to the minister. They will be able to track their documents at every stage too.

The service is being provided by TCS at more than 850 outlets in 350 cities across Pakistan. For queries, visit the IBCC website.

The changes are being introduced to facilitate students, while the government is working on an online system for exam registration too, the Mahmood said.

The IBCC suspended walk-in service for students and their parents on November 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

