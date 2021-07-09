Education standard of seven Punjab medical colleges declared ‘poor’

They have been given a year to improve

The Pakistan Medical Commission has declared the quality of education of seven medical colleges across Punjab "poor and substandard".

Earlier this month, the PMC conducted a detailed inspection of 17 colleges across the province. Here are the ones that came on the commission's radar:

Fatima Jinnah Medical College

Allama Iqbal Medical College

Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College

Gujranwala Medical College

Khawaja Safdar Medical College

Rawalpindi Medical College

Sahiwal Medical College

The colleges have been given a year to improve their quality of education.

The Nishtar Dental College in Multan and other public medical institutions successfully made it to the B and C category of the list.

Out of 30, one private medical college was failed in the inspection.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, the ranking of medical colleges was released on the basis of their academic quality and the condition of the teaching hospital working with them.

