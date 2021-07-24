Covid-19: Universities across Sindh closed

The Sindh government has decided to close universities, colleges, and schools across the province till July 31.

All private and public varsities in the province have been instructed to suspend on-campus activities and conduct classes online, a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department stated.

The decision was taken during the province’s Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Friday.

The notification added that despite the closure, exams at universities will be held as per schedule. Intermediate students, too, will sit for their assessments as per schedule.

In the meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed that the Covid-19 infection rate in the province has risen to 10%. Delta variant is rapidly spreading as well.

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants has been banned, markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm and a ban has been imposed on weddings and gatherings.

