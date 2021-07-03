Covid-19: HEC to postpone two-year associate, four-year graduate programmes

The HEC has decided to defer two-year associate and four-year graduate degree programmes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made at a meeting of vice-chancellors of all private and public universities across the country on Saturday.

The HEC has initially agreed to postpone the degrees for a year. It will issue a notification after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

Last year, the commission abolished two-year bachelor’ degree programmes at universities. It meant that students would no longer be able to pursue two-year BCom, BA or BSc degrees.

