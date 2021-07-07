Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Board refuses to issue admit cards to Karachi matric students

Their exams start July 8

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Board of Secondary Education Karachi refused to issue admit cards to class nine students who came to the board office to get them one day before the exam.

Students and their parents said that they went to the board office in the morning and waiting till evening but admit cards were not issued. They staged a protest inside after which the employees asked them to leave the office.

The parents then ended up calling the police.

Authorities in the board office said that they can't issue admit cards to students at the last minute.

The first exam of class nine students will be held on July 8.

It is being said that 300 students haven't received their admit cards.

The board had announced that it will start issuing regular admit cards for matric (classes 9 and 10) students on May 31.

