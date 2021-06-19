Sindh resumes primary classes from June 21

Primary classes in schools across Sindh will resume from June 21.

Classes from grades six to intermediate commenced on June 15. Intermediate and matriculation exams will begin from July 26 and continue till the end of August.

Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure all SOPs are implemented. Students will be called in on alternate days with 50% attendance. It is mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

A coronavirus task force meeting took the following decisions on Saturday:

Shrines to reopen from June 28

Amusement parks and indoor gyms to reopen from June 28

Businesses to remain open throughout the week except for Sundays

Covid-19 vaccination centres to stay closed on Sundays

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Covid-19 positivity ratio in the province had dipped to 3.9%. The infection rate in Karachi was recorded at 8%, while that of Hyderabad was 4.3%.

“We will only be able to maintain this downward trend if people keep following the SOPs,” he said.

Sindh will receive Sputnik, 1.5 million doses of Sinovac, 600,000 doses of Cansino and 400,000 doses of PakVac by the end of June, CM Shah promised.

