HOME > Education

Sindh inter exams to start on July 26

No practicals will be conducted

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: Online

Exams of intermediate students will start in Sindh on July 26, the government said Thursday.

The College Education Department of the Sindh government made the following announcements in a notification.

  • Examinations of HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.
  • They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.
  • Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.
  • Format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.
  • Papers will be two hours long.
  • No practicals will be conducted.

The government has also made the vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff mandatory.

Earlier in the day, the federal government announced that exams for matriculation and intermediate students will start July 10. For the first time ever, the board will introduce digital attendance in exams, FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam said at a press conference in Islamabad. “Neither an exam paper will go missing now, nor there will be an issue of attendance,” he said.

Earlier this week, the government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades will be passed without exams.

Educational institutions across the country have reopened in cities with a low coronavirus infection rate. Students are being called in on an alternate basis with 50% attendance.

Varsities have resumed physical classes as well.

