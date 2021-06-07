Sindh announces scholarships for Karachi sixth-graders

The Sindh government has announced 100 merit-based scholarships for sixth-graders in public schools of Karachi for the educational year 2021-2022.

Students enroled in schools of the School Education Literacy Department, and the Sindh Education Department planning to pursue their post-primary education at the Public School Gadap, Karachi.

Fifty scholarships each will be awarded to boys and girls. It will cover their educational expenses for classes six to 12, boarding and lodging, uniform, and a monthly stipend.

An entry test will be conducted at the Gadap school and students will be shortlisted on merit.

Here are the eligibility criteria for admission:

Applicant should be presently enrolled in class five at a government school

They should be 12 years old

The student should be a resident of Karachi

For further details, you can visit www.psgadap.com or www.sef.org.pk.

