Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Senate committee recommends summer holidays for Islamabad from July 1

Vacations in the capital were to start mid-july

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Senate Standing Committee on Education has recommended summer vacations for schools in Islamabad to begin from July 1. In a session on Wednesday, Chairperson Irfan Siddiqui questioned that if holidays for Punjab were commencing from July 1, why wasn't the same decision applicable to the federal educational institutions. On Tuesday, Islamabad announced holidays for students from July 18 to August 1. Students of Punjab are, however, going on vacation from tomorrow (Thursday). "As the mercury rises, load-shedding will increase and it will create a number of problems for students in the capital city," Siddiqui pointed out. The education secretary responded that students have suffered huge losses because of the pandemic. "We are calling them in at 50% attendance and the weather in Islamabad is cooler than that in Lahore." The committee chairperson responded that what's the point of calling students just for 16 days then, adding that the difference of temperatures in Punjab and the capital was of a few degrees. "We will ensure the matter is taken up," the secretary assured. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Senate Standing Committee on Education has recommended summer vacations for schools in Islamabad to begin from July 1.

In a session on Wednesday, Chairperson Irfan Siddiqui questioned that if holidays for Punjab were commencing from July 1, why wasn’t the same decision applicable to the federal educational institutions.

On Tuesday, Islamabad announced holidays for students from July 18 to August 1. Students of Punjab are, however, going on vacation from tomorrow (Thursday).

“As the mercury rises, load-shedding will increase and it will create a number of problems for students in the capital city,” Siddiqui pointed out.

The education secretary responded that students have suffered huge losses because of the pandemic. “We are calling them in at 50% attendance and the weather in Islamabad is cooler than that in Lahore.”

The committee chairperson responded that what’s the point of calling students just for 16 days then, adding that the difference of temperatures in Punjab and the capital was of a few degrees. “We will ensure the matter is taken up,” the secretary assured.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad summer vacations
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
School summer vacations ,summer vacations holidays, NCOC, school holidays , NCOC summer vacations holidays
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams
Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams
Here's when summer vacations are starting across Pakistan
Here’s when summer vacations are starting across Pakistan
Senate committee recommends summer holidays for Islamabad from July 1
Senate committee recommends summer holidays for Islamabad from July 1
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.