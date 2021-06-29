Senate committee recommends summer holidays for Islamabad from July 1

The Senate Standing Committee on Education has recommended summer vacations for schools in Islamabad to begin from July 1.

In a session on Wednesday, Chairperson Irfan Siddiqui questioned that if holidays for Punjab were commencing from July 1, why wasn’t the same decision applicable to the federal educational institutions.

On Tuesday, Islamabad announced holidays for students from July 18 to August 1. Students of Punjab are, however, going on vacation from tomorrow (Thursday).

“As the mercury rises, load-shedding will increase and it will create a number of problems for students in the capital city,” Siddiqui pointed out.

The education secretary responded that students have suffered huge losses because of the pandemic. “We are calling them in at 50% attendance and the weather in Islamabad is cooler than that in Lahore.”

The committee chairperson responded that what’s the point of calling students just for 16 days then, adding that the difference of temperatures in Punjab and the capital was of a few degrees. “We will ensure the matter is taken up,” the secretary assured.

