Rawalpindi students protest against in-person exams

Universities across Pakistan have reopened

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Students of Fatima Jinnah University are protesting against its decision to hold in-person examinations. A heavy contingent of female police officers arrived on campus. "Our classes were held online so our exams should be online too," protesting students said. A physical examination will be conducted at Fatima Jinnah University from June 15, according to the administration’s orders. The administration said that strict SOP’s will be followed by the university. Students across the country have been protesting. On May 29, students of intermediate were protesting against physical examination. The protesters gathered at the Faizabad Interchange. They blocked the road and pelted stones at vehicles. Last week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced all varsities across the country will reopen. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
