Punjab will not cancel exams this year: Murad Raas

Says people should not waster their time on protests

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Instead of wasting time on protests, students should start preparing for their exams, Punjab Educational Minister Murad Raas said.

"There's no way the government will cancel exams this year," he said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Tuesday. "Bring as many celebrities as you want, the decision will not change."

Raas said that all provincial ministers will meet this week to take important decisions regarding exams and the reopening of schools. "Personally, I think exams should be taken as per schedule but with limited subjects."

Assessments of important and elective subjects should be taken, the minister suggested. The final decision will, however, be taken in the meeting.

The minister pointed out that students have already suffered huge educational losses since the outbreak of the virus and couldn't afford to do so anymore.

"We already passes students without exams last year but this can't be repeated," he stressed. "What kind of a generation will we produce if we pass them this easily?"

Talking about online exams, Raas said this demand of students meant "let us cheat".

Students in multiple cities across Pakistan took to the streets after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that intermediate and matriculation exams will be held in the country from June 29 to July 23.

They said that exams should be cancelled as classes were not held properly and courses were not completed on time.

Cambridge O level exams will be conducted between July 26 and August 5.

