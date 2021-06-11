Punjab summer vacations to begin after exams: education minister

Summer vacations in public and private schools across Punjab will begin after exams, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said Friday.

The government is introducing an app for parents which will help them access information on all schools and colleges in the province, Raas told reporters in Lahore.

“During the pandemic, a lot of parents took their children out of schools because of financial constraints,” he said.

The government plan was to bring one million students to schools during the 2020-21 educational year, according to the minister.

“So far over 0.7 million students have been admitted in schools, of which 375,000 are girls,” he said.

The minister said the government will be digitising the education department to prevent corruption. “Throughout our online portal, teachers will get promotions in the upcoming 90 days.”

Teachers will be able to apply for vacations through the app and submit requests for retirement there too.

About the data of students, Raas said it would take a while to shift everything online. “We have collected birth certificates of 93% students.”

He said the government plans to upgrade the educational system in the forthcoming Budget 2021-2022.

It is working on the Private Schools Act, under which schools won’t be allowed to increase fees by more than 5% in a year, according to Raas.

The proposed act has been sent to the Punjab cabinet and chief minister.

