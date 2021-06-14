Punjab intermediate exams to begin July 10

Intermediate and matriculation students across Punjab will sit their board exams from July 10 this year, according to the provincial education department.

The schedule for the assessments has been divided into two phases. Here are the finalised dates:

Phase 1

>Class 10 – July 29 to August 7

>Class 12 – July 10 to July 19

Phase 2

>Class 9 – August 29 (starting)

>Class 11 – August 13 (starting)

School managements have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOPs are followed during exams. Social distancing and wearing masks is a must.

Educational institutions across Punjab reopened on June 7 after the number of coronavirus infections in the province dropped.

Earlier this week, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced that exams in the country will commence from July 10.

The government will be holding exams of classes five and eight as well. Students of the rest of the classes will be passed without exams.

Educational institutions across the country have reopened in cities with a low coronavirus infection rate. Students are being called in on an alternate basis with 50% attendance.

Varsities have resumed physical classes as well.

