Pakistan announces exam dates for medical students

Assessments will be conducted from August 30 to September 30

Posted: Jun 5, 2021
Photo: File

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced the 2021 exam schedule for MDCAT students. The commission has approved the syllabus of online exams which will be conducted from August 30 to September 30. In a press conference on Saturday, PMC President Dr Taqi said that colleges have been instructed to open admission by June 30. The passing marks for MDCAT and NLC have been set at 60% and 70%. Dr Taqi said that students can register by July 25 after which they will be allowed to schedule the exams. The PMC is working on creating a digital database of all the doctors in Pakistan. "For this, we will issue digital licences to doctors in July," he revealed, adding that licences of those who haven't gotten their biometric verification done will be cancelled within 45 days. For details of the syllabus and timetable, you can visit the PMC website. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
