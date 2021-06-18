Pakistan A-level students allowed to sit MDCAT: minister

Final-year A-level students in Pakistan, who are yet to sit their Cambridge exams, have been allowed to appear for the Medical and Dental College Admissions Test this year.

On Thursday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood met PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan and discussed ways the government could prevent final-year A-level students from losing a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All students who wish to seek admission in medical and dental colleges can take the MDCAT examination even if they have not yet taken their FSc pre-medical or A-level exams, according to the Pakistan Medical Council Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations, 2021.

Important 📢

Admissions have to be finalized in medical/dental colleges by 15th January 2022 as per PMC Regulations. It was agreed that to accommodate students taking their A level exams in October& expected results in January 2022, each medical/dental colleges & — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) June 17, 2021

The entry tests will be conducted from August 30 to September 30. The admissions will be finalised by January 2022. The PMC has, however, instructed colleges to delay it to February for A-level students.

The PMC vice-president has requested the government to consider accepting results of elective subjects this year.

Earlier this year, Pakistan pushed O- and A-level exams to October and November due to the third wave of coronavirus infections. They were supposed to be conducted in May and June.

This year, the passing marks for MDCAT and NLC have been set at 60% and 70%, respectively.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.