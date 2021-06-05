Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Mera paper, meri marzi: Rawalpindi students protest against physical exams

Demand lenient marking, online assessments

Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Students of Rawalpindi's Fatima Jinnah Women University are angry and they are out on the streets.

Students gathered outside the varsity and protested against the government's decision to hold physical exams. "Throughout the year, we took classes online," a student said, "so exams should be conducted online too."

Another student attending the demonstration said that instead of taking online classes, the teachers posted two-hour-long videos on social media. "We had to figure everything out from that clip, all by ourselves."

The students complained that initially, the varsity announced that online exams will be conducted. "Now two weeks before the assessment, they have released the date sheet for physical exams without consulting any of the students."

The demonstrators added that they will only end the protests if the university management assures them of lenient marking, online exams, and delay in the exams.

Students across the country held protests and sit-ins in multiple cities after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced exams will be held in July.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
RELATED STORIES

