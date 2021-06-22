Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
KP schools commence programme for students from remote areas

Programme initiated to reduce dropout ratio: minister

Photo: AFP

In a bid to ensure education for students in all districts, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has decided to commence classes in the evening shift from August.

“Students from remote areas will be given preference in the new programme,” according to Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai. “The aim is to reduce the school dropout ratio in the province.”

The minister revealed that the schools will be upgraded. Students of middle classes will be taught in primary schools, while secondary and higher secondary students will be taught in middle schools.

Second shift classes will begin after the regular morning classes.

“We will also be hiring new teachers and staff for the programme,” Tarakai added. Here’s the salary breakup of teachers class-wise:
>Primary school teachers – Rs12,000
>Middle school teachers – Rs15,000
>High school teachers – Rs18,000
>Higher-secondary school teachers – Rs20,000

Clerks will, on the other hand, be paid Rs7,000 a month.

Earlier this week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to set up regional secretariats of the Higher Education Department across the province.

As many as 1,900 teachers will be appointed to bring “revolutionary changes” for education, KP’s HEC director said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
