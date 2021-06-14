Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Education

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa closes primary, middle schools amid heatwave

Higher secondary class timings changed

Posted: Jun 14, 2021
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: File

All primary and middle schools in both summer and winter zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed indefinitely owing to an intense heatwave in the province.

Timings for secondary and higher secondary classes (grades nine to 12) have been changed to 7am to 10pm, according to a notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary School Department.

Educational institutions have been instructed to conduct classes of only those subjects that students are appearing for in exams this year.

District education officers will be responsible for informing the union councils regarding areas with hot temperatures and take necessary precautions.

The decision will be implemented in both private and public schools. The education department has advised students to cover their heads with hats, caps or umbrellas, and drink plenty of liquids/water.

Last week, 25 students at a government-run school in Bara Kahu fainted because of a power outage. Following this, the timings of Islamabad schools were changed as well.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced inter and matric exams in the country will begin from July 10.

