Karachi University announces BCom exam schedule

The University of Karachi has announced the exam schedule for BCom regular and private students.

The exams will begin on June 15 and continue till the first week of July, according to a varsity notification.

All teaching and non-teaching staff at the university have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOPs are implemented. Students and invigilators have to wear masks at all times and maintain social distance.

Earlier this month, the government decided to hold physical exams at varsities across the country after the coronavirus infection rate dropped to 2.5%.

Schools and universities have resumed on-campus classes. Teachers have been told to get vaccinated immediately.

