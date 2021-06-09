Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University makes it to world’s top 500 varsities

Ranks 378th on the list

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Quaid-i-Azam University/website

Listen to the story
The Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad is one of the best 500 varsities in the world. The institute has climbed to the 378th position on the QS World University Ranking for the educational year 2021-2022. Last year, the varsity’s ranking was 454. The website has placed the university on the 23rd position for faculty. In terms of reputation, the QAU ranked 324th. In the last seven years, the institution moved up five times. According to the QS ranking, Quaid-i-Azam University earned this position because of its “excellent academic and research activities”. After the news came out, the vice-chancellor of the varsity congratulated the teachers and students. “Despite the financial deficit, the university is improving ranking every year, our journey to academic excellence will continue,” he said. The website ranked USA’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology the first followed by the Harvard University. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
