Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Heatwave: Islamabad revises school timings

Students urged to cover heads, drink plenty of fluids

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Federal Directorate of Education has revised the timings of educational institutions in Islamabad, it announced Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing heat wave in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the FDE said in a notification.

The timings of single-shift institutions will be from 7am to 11am, Monday to Thursday.

In double-shift institutions, morning classes will be held from 7am to 11am, Monday to Thursday.

The timings of evening classes are from 7am to 11am, Friday and Saturday.

The development comes a day after at least 25 students fainted during a power outage at a government-run school in Bhara Kahu.

The students suffered a heat stroke, according to the parents. “They lost consciousness and their noses started bleeding,” one of them said.

The headmistress said they didn’t have electricity since morning. The school called off the classes and sent over 200 pupils back home.

The FDE has directed officials to ensure that the coronavirus SOPs are followed strictly.

It has advised students to cover their heads with hats, caps or umbrella, drink plenty of liquids/water.

