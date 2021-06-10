Pakistan’s federal board announces inter, matric exams from July 10

Exams for matriculation and intermediate classes will start July 10, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the board will introduce digital attendance in exams, FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Neither an exam paper will go missing now, nor there will be any issue of attendance,” he said.

Parents will be sent an alert through sms in case their children fail to appear for exam, according to the FBISE chairman.

“Exam papers will have e-marking too,” he announced. “The results could be out within a month.”

Earlier this week, the government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades will be passed without exams.

Educational institutions across the country have reopened in cities with a low coronavirus infection rate. Students are being called in on an alternate basis with 50% attendance.

Varsities have resumed physical classes as well.

