Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Pakistan’s federal board announces inter, matric exams from July 10

Will introduce digital attendance and e-marking for papers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Exams for matriculation and intermediate classes will start July 10, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the board will introduce digital attendance in exams, FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Neither an exam paper will go missing now, nor there will be any issue of attendance,” he said.

Parents will be sent an alert through sms in case their children fail to appear for exam, according to the FBISE chairman.

“Exam papers will have e-marking too,” he announced. “The results could be out within a month.”

Earlier this week, the government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades will be passed without exams.

Educational institutions across the country have reopened in cities with a low coronavirus infection rate. Students are being called in on an alternate basis with 50% attendance.

Varsities have resumed physical classes as well.

Visit our education tag for more updates. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
exams Islamabad Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Islamabad, exams, inter, matric, FBISE, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announces exam dates for medical students
Pakistan announces exam dates for medical students
Sindh announces scholarships for Karachi sixth-graders
Sindh announces scholarships for Karachi sixth-graders
Karachi University announces BCom exam schedule
Karachi University announces BCom exam schedule
Mera paper, meri marzi: Rawalpindi students protest against physical exams
Mera paper, meri marzi: Rawalpindi students protest against physical exams
Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University makes it to world's top 500 varsities
Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University makes it to world’s top 500 varsities
Abbottabad inter, matric exams to begin June 10
Abbottabad inter, matric exams to begin June 10
Rawalpindi students protest against in-person exams
Rawalpindi students protest against in-person exams
Pakistan’s federal board announces inter, matric exams from July 10
Pakistan’s federal board announces inter, matric exams from July 10
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.