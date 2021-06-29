Here’s when summer vacations are starting across Pakistan

The federal and provincial governments have announced summer vacations for students across the country.

Holidays in federal educational institutions will begin on July 18 and last till August 1. The vacations will only be for students, while teachers will have to go to school as per routine.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday, the government suggested the summer break should be from July 18 and August 1. The final decision, however, lies with the provincial governments.

Here is a province-wide breakdown of vacations this year:

Punjab

Students in Punjab will enjoy a month-long summer vacation this year. The holidays will start on July 1 and students will go back to school on August 2. The orders are applicable to both public and private educational institutions.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has requested children and parents to adhere to SOPs during this time.

Intermediate and matriculation students will sit for their exams from July 10. The schedule for the assessments has been divided into two phases. Here are the finalised dates:

Phase 1

>Class 10 – July 29 to August 7

>Class 12 – July 10 to July 19

Phase 2

>Class 9 – August 29 (starting)

>Class 11 – August 13 (starting)

Sindh

The Sindh government is against summer holidays for 2021.

Earlier this week, the province’s education department told schools that it won’t announce vacations because students have already suffered huge losses because of the pandemic.

“The Covid situation in the country is currently under control,” All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza said, stressing the inclusion of stakeholders in the decision-making process.

He added that over 10,000 schools have shut down this year due to losses, while attendance at educational institutes has been cut down by 50%.

Matriculations exams in the province will begin on July 10, while intermediate students will sit for their assessments on July 26.

The College Education Department of the Sindh government made the following announcements in a notification.

Examinations of HSC will be taken in only elective subjects.

They will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus.

Exams of class 11 will start after the papers of 12th graders have ended.

Format of the exams will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

Papers will be two hours long.

No practicals will be conducted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

For students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holidays will last 10 days from July 1 to July 11.

According to the KP Education Department, the orders will be applicable to all schools, colleges, universities, and seminaries.

Exams for students of 10th and 12th grades in the province will be held from July 10 to July 19, while 9th and 11th graders will sit for exams from July 27 to August 4.

The assessments will be conducted on campus. Students won’t be allowed inside without masks and social distancing has to be practiced.

Gilgit Baltistan

In Gilgit Baltistan, schools will be closed indefinitely from July 1 after a rise in coronavirus cases was reported at educational institutions.

The government has decided to call off all festivals in the province as well. Tourists heading up won’t be allowed to enter without their Covid-19 free medical reports and vaccination certificates.

The story will be updated once the Balochistan government announces its summer holiday schedule.

