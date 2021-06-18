Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HEC warns students of fake attestation, degrees

People posing to be agents are cheating applicants

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
Photo: File

The HEC wants students to be careful about "individuals posing to be attestation agents". There are some people who pretend to be agents and offer help to applicants in getting their documents and degrees attested, the Higher Education Commission said in a notice shared on Twitter Friday. BEWARE OF ATTESTATION AGENTS pic.twitter.com/BoWgYxD8PR— HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) June 18, 2021 "In some cases, these individuals cheat applicants by pasting fake HEC stamps/tickets on original degrees and transcripts," it read. Degrees with fake stamps will be confiscated by the HEC, the notice warned. Applicants have been advised to follow the prescribed procedure for attestation, instead of indulging in fraudulent practices. How can you get your degree/documents attested from HEC >Go to the HEC website and create a user account >Submit an online application for degree attestation>You will receive a confirmation e-mail or SMS >Once you receive the message, you can either go to the office, schedule an appointment or send documents through courier >The HEC will send you a message or email once the attestation is complete The commission charges an attestation fee of Rs1,000. Applicants must submit all the required original documents along with a set of photocopies. In case of queries, you can visit this website or call 111-119-432.
The HEC wants students to be careful about “individuals posing to be attestation agents”.

There are some people who pretend to be agents and offer help to applicants in getting their documents and degrees attested, the Higher Education Commission said in a notice shared on Twitter Friday.

“In some cases, these individuals cheat applicants by pasting fake HEC stamps/tickets on original degrees and transcripts,” it read.

Degrees with fake stamps will be confiscated by the HEC, the notice warned. Applicants have been advised to follow the prescribed procedure for attestation, instead of indulging in fraudulent practices.

How can you get your degree/documents attested from HEC

>Go to the HEC website and create a user account
>Submit an online application for degree attestation
>You will receive a confirmation e-mail or SMS
>Once you receive the message, you can either go to the office, schedule an appointment or send documents through courier
>The HEC will send you a message or email once the attestation is complete

The commission charges an attestation fee of Rs1,000. Applicants must submit all the required original documents along with a set of photocopies.

In case of queries, you can visit this website or call 111-119-432.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
